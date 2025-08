Informations sur Flayer (FLAY)

FLAY powers protocols built by Flayer Labs including the Flaunch protocol - a memecoin launchpad built on Base and powered by Uniswap V4. Notably, holders of FLAY can turn on a fee switch to collect 10% of the protocol's trading fees. Holders also have access to FLAY onchain governance.

Site officiel : https://docs.flayer.io/ Livre blanc : https://www.flayer.io/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xF1A7000000950C7ad8Aff13118Bb7aB561A448ee