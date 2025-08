Informations sur FUMBLE (FUMBLE)

FUMBLE, short for “Fucked Up My Bag Lost Everything,” is a meme coin on Solana.The name plays on “fumble,” meaning a mistake, reflecting common crypto emotions about losses from bad trades.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/K5RpMc7AjwaUZBieDTnsWGrkJbCLJvFXWVsHpo5boop