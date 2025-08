Informations sur GridiumAI (GRDM)

GRDM (GridiumAI) is positioned as a distributed AI infrastructure and computing platform, with its narrative built around “Nobel-backed team,” “AI infrastructure,” and the “USD1 track,” blending meme energy with tech concepts. The name GRDM derives from “Gridium,” symbolizing grids, distribution, and advanced intelligence. It conveys an image of “distributed AI empowering new financial infrastructure” backed by an academic team, evoking authority, innovation, and speculative appeal.

Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xF625B131336b4544907e160507aa8d8568104444