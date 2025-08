Informations sur HYPERSKIDS (HYPERSKIDS)

Hyperskids Token is a social impact token with a real purpose. With full transparency, Hyperskids Token allows anyone to contribute to social causes and track the real-time impact through blockchain technology. Currently, the project is focused on building a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) where the community itself will vote and decide on social actions, resource allocation, and the expansion of global impact. The ultimate goal is to create a transparent, participatory ecosystem fully committed to social good — proving that Web3 can truly change lives.

Site officiel : https://www.hyperskidstoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.hyperskidstoken.com/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/GwkEDwePTa6aFosh9xzAniGK1zvLrQ5yPJfLnqwmuyhG