Informations sur Penguin Wars (ICED)

Penguin Wars is a tap-to-earn (T2E) game built natively on Telegram, where players earn Ice Crystals by completing taps, missions, and daily tasks. It’s built for speed—easy to start, no downloads, and perfect for quick sessions. Whether you're just killing time or farming for rewards, everything happens directly inside Telegram with zero friction.

Site officiel : https://www.penguinwars.fun/ Livre blanc : https://penguin-wars.gitbook.io/penguin-wars Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x51a167f9F1938Eb313cAF2128418a8b1AE4eAAF5