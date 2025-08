Informations sur KIKICat (KIKI)

KIKI is one of the most popular and largest meme intellectual properties on Giphy, with over 10.6 billion views, making it an important figure in internet culture. Unlike other memes, KIKI has a unique ownership structure — KIKI owns 100% of the intellectual property. As the first technology partner on the Solana blockchain, KIKI is dedicated to building a community centered around AI agents.

Site officiel : http://kikicat.xyz Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/HhCLbkW6FwhriTkk81W8tYstsRCLUu6Y7Je1SQjVpump