Informations sur Luckycoin (LUCKYCOIN)

LuckyCoin is inspired by the concept of “feng shui money,” symbolizing wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture. Its name—Lucky (fortune) + Coin—reflects simplicity and strong meme potential.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/3BtunCQ3KdpsYtXQU9SmkGopnDkaQHuEgG14Dy1Lbonk