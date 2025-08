Informations sur TravelMateAI (MATEAI)

TravelMateAI is an AI-driven smart travel assistant that helps users achieve personalized itinerary planning, real-time translation, AI navigation and encrypted payment, reshaping the global travel experience. No matter where you are in the world, TravelMateAI makes travel smarter, safer and freer.

Site officiel : https://travelmateai.io Livre blanc : https://docs.travelmateai.io Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x9F5a37f23E1Fc4e6021a7873c2986A9E9DF74a6a