Informations sur Money Dogs (MDOGS)

Money Dogs began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme token on the TON blockchain. MDOGS has experienced rapid growth, reaching over 23 million total users, more than 6.7 million wallet connections, over 1 million daily active users (DAU), and 300,000+ paying users. It is now evolving into a platform that includes a Game Center and Launchpool to keep the community engaged. Its target audience includes TON meme coin enthusiasts and Web3 supporters who are passionate about integrating Web2 features into Web3.

Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LX6alA-sXsqPiRqt3ZVpIgjR8Ld9wv-qwxGeKqkIchc/edit?tab=t.0 Explorateur de blocs : https://tonviewer.com/EQBr3sh4w1nNUZnIA8w7CwH95dm1qy3GG-zlJWA_FuDQFIrR