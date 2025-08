Informations sur NOI Exchange (NOI)

NOI exchange is creating the world's first cryptocurrency and RWA (Real World Assets) exchange with a multilingual, physical call center that will handle both service and sales. This is a tremendous value for people 50+ who expect such support, which no other exchange currently offers.

Site officiel : https://www.noiexchange.net/ Livre blanc : https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/xugr8h4klbhaglmswzs53/NOI-PITCH-DECK-04.25.pdf?rlkey=7heln6v3k1bxlykti6hglshs8&e=1&st=hmpelxuu&dl=0 Explorateur de blocs : https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x4793405c2231d8646f8ee79e120c230c574b0c4b