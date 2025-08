Informations sur RedBird (REDBIRD)

Redbird is a SOLANA Telegram-based Web3 crypto game + MEME that has quickly become one of the most popular platforms in the space. With achievements like the largest Telegram channel, fastest-growing X channel, and over 200K players in its first week, Redbird aims to onboard 1 billion Web2 users into Web3.

Site officiel : https://www.redbird.wtf/ Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xCCoR01yybYV77d9y3Gr96_lWheUqM74/view Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/9otA3LE9st6Z1GnPE8zWthtA4h9aASQg1G72j2GLgRfi