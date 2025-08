Informations sur Stella Armada (SARM)

Stella Armada is an innovative GameFi project that brings together strategic city building, fleet management, and immersive galactic exploration in a decentralized, player-owned ecosystem. By combining high-quality gameplay with blockchain technology, Stella Armada gives players true ownership of their assets and the ability to earn real rewards through $SARM tokens.

Site officiel : https://www.stella-armada.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://stella-armada.gitbook.io/stella-armada Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x95eda7e54220c6ebf5a8a0d40672849ff029ca6e