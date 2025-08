Informations sur SafeMoon (SFM)

SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.

Site officiel : https://safemoon.meme/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/ELPrcU7qRV3DUz8AP6siTE7GkR3gkkBvGmgBRiLnC19Y