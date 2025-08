Informations sur Trustra (TRUSTRA)

Trustra is a borderless e-commerce platform built on Solana, requiring no KYC, offering escrow protection to secure funds for buyers and sellers, supporting instant settlements and a 7-day dispute resolution window. It features private messaging, reviews, and chat to build trust, and integrates AI for personalized recommendations and efficient product management. On July 22, 2025, Trustra fairly launched its TRUST token via the Bonk platform. The project leverages Web3 trust mechanisms to enable open commerce and trustless trading. Currently in testing, the token price may fluctuate with project progress.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/F5sc3CGLmKueyUqaCkwopo9u61HsgpmJc8Cmc9xibonk