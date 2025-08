Informations sur VitaWatch (VITA)

VitaWatch is a Web3-powered smartwatch that transforms everyday activities—like walking, sleeping, and staying healthy—into on-chain value. Built on decentralized infrastructure (DePIN), VitaWatch combines AI-driven health tracking, digital identity (DID), and real-time rewards through the $VITA token. With features like NFC payments, step-based incentives, and user-owned health data, VitaWatch is more than a wearable—it’s your gateway to the Health-to-Earn economy and the physical layer of Web3.

Site officiel : https://vitawatch.xyz Livre blanc : https://vitawatch.gitbook.io/vitawatch-docs/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xCb7dE0808805EAf93166eC6b18B8c63af4197AfE