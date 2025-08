Informations sur Xpunk Labs (XPUNK)

XPUNK Labs is redefining the Web3 gaming space by blending immersive cyberpunk aesthetics with blockchain technology. Players are empowered through true ownership of in-game assets, skill-based earnings, and governance rights, all powered by the native $XPUNK token.

Site officiel : https://xpunklabs.com Livre blanc : https://xpunklabs.com/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x2c55d571b6355415cf503f3b6d759231312cd520