Agent Humpty Dumpty on Base Chain is a next-level memecoin that turns every fall into a calculated move in the game of crypto mastery. Inspired by the legendary figure known for his great fall, this token embraces volatility, proving that every dip is just another setup for a stronger comeback. Unlike ordinary meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Agent Humpty Dumpty is built on a philosophy of resilience, strategy, and smart market movement.
The Base Chain provides the perfect foundation for this project. As a fast and secure Layer 2 solution, it ensures low transaction fees and high-speed performance while maintaining Ethereum’s security. This means that Agent Humpty Dumpty holders can enjoy seamless transactions and an optimized trading experience without the typical congestion and gas fee issues seen on other networks.
The tokenomics are designed to reward those who understand the power of strategic holding. Every market correction is an opportunity, and those who ride the waves with patience are positioned for success. The project thrives on its growing community of degens and visionaries who see beyond short-term fluctuations and recognize the potential of a memecoin engineered for long-term impact.
Falling smart and rising smarter is at the core of Agent Humpty Dumpty’s movement. With an active community, strategic marketing, and well-planned liquidity management, the token maintains momentum even in uncertain market conditions. It represents the traders who have faced downturns, recalibrated their strategies, and emerged stronger than before.
Memecoins have always played a major role in crypto culture, but Agent Humpty Dumpty goes beyond simple entertainment. It embodies a deeper understanding of market cycles, risk-taking, and the relentless pursuit of success. Every rise and fall is part of the game, and this token is here to make sure every setback leads to an even greater comeback.
With an expanding ecosystem, upcoming partnerships, and continuous engagement within the crypto space, Agent Humpty Dumpty is set to become a standout project on Base Chain. It’s not just about surviving volatility—it’s about mastering it. As the market shifts and narratives evolve, this memecoin will continue proving that a fall is never the end, but rather the beginning of something even bigger.
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens AHD qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens AHD pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.