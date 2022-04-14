Tokenomics de Aquarius Loan (ARS)
Informations sur Aquarius Loan (ARS)
What is the Aquarius Loan? Aquarius Loan or Aquarius is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies on Core chain. It establishes money markets by pooling assets together and algorithmically setting interest rates based on supply and demand of assets.
To supply or lend crypto assets on Aquarius, users will have to deposit their crypto assets into the Aquarius protocol and it will be aggregated into a liquidity pool. Once users have made the deposit, they will receive aTokens in return. Users will start accruing interest by holding the aTokens.
Once assets are supplied to Aquarius, users are allowed to use the assets as collateral. Based on the collateral factor of the assets deposited, users can start borrowing from Aquarius. Because Aquarius uses an overcollateralization model, you can never borrow more than what is collateralized.
How is Aquarius Loan different from traditional finance? Aquarius behaves similarly to a bank but it is more easily accessible. To use Aquarius, users are not required to provide personal and private information. Anyone with an internet connection could sign up for Aquarius and start interacting with the protocol. All they need is some crypto assets stored on a crypto wallet like Metamask.
In addition, the return rates for Aquarius are more attractive compared to traditional banks. For example, if you store money in a savings account, it will only generate a measly 0.05% APY. On the other hand, Aquarius would offer up to 10% APY depending on the assets supplied.
History of Aquarius Loan. Aquarius team have launched the project in 2022 and in July 2023, they have made strategic partnership with CoreDAO, a DAO organization that is governing the activities of Core chain. Aquarius Team got official grant from CoreDAO to build the decentralized money market on Core chain.
In August 2023, they partnered with SushiSwap to launch the protocol's native token ARS and the protocol started a full scale operation with the token launch.
What’s next for Aquarius Loan? After the token launch and start of the full scale operation, Aquarius is now expanding it's ecosystem by bringing more users, utilities and funds to the protocol and to the Core chain from both inside and outside of Core chain.
What can Aquarius token (ARS) be used for? ARS token is the platform's governance and utility token. Users are rewarded with ARS token for supplying and borrowing on the platform and they can also participate in governing activities of the protocol with ARS token.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Aquarius Loan (ARS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Aquarius Loan (ARS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Aquarius Loan (ARS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Aquarius Loan (ARS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens ARS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens ARS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de ARS, explorez le prix en direct du token ARS !
Prévision du prix de ARS
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction ARS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de ARS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.