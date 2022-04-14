Tokenomics de Arbswap (ARBS)
What is the project about?
Arbswap is an Arbitrum-native DEX, which means we exist on both Arbitrum One and Nova. Our goal is to deliver the best game-fi optimised DEX. We believe simplicity is key and this is how our suite of products are configured. At present, Arbswap offers liquidity farming with flexible or locked position on both Nova and One: we allow projects to host LP incentives on both flexible farming a la your classic DEX; and locked farming a la Curve: the longer locked the higher boost you get.
What makes your project unique?
Arbswap is the first Game-Fi optimized DEX native to Arbitrum, active on both the One and Nova networks: the true meaning of Arbitrum-native. There are no DEXs as such on Arbitrum. Being native to Arbitrum has many benefits, which makes us unique. Though EVM-compatible like other L1 chains, Arbitrum actually has two very distinct deployments making it stand out from the other chains. Arbitrum Nova: a high throughput chain optimized for gaming and social apps; Arbitrum One: a scalable rollup chain with a strong innovative DeFi ecosystem. So being an AMM on top of these has allowed Arbswap to have a few competitive edges i.e. low fees, fast transactions and also simplicity at the heart of it.
History of your project.
As an early builder in the Arbitrum ecosystem, the Arbswap team started to build in late 2021. All core members worked for top DEXs and CEXs. This means that we know better than anyone else how to run a DEX. Based on the experience we have had in the past, we believe we are capable of creating the best DEX on Arbitrum eco.
What’s next for your project?
CEX listings are currently undergoing respective exchanges due diligence process. Other features launching include concentrated liquidity, cross chain farming, integrating Gamma, upgrade MasterChef to support liquidity
What can your token be used for? Liquidity Mining, Staking, Launchpad allocation, governance
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Arbswap (ARBS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Arbswap (ARBS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Arbswap (ARBS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Arbswap (ARBS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens ARBS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens ARBS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de ARBS, explorez le prix en direct du token ARBS !
Prévision du prix de ARBS
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction ARBS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de ARBS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
