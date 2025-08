Informations sur Band (BAND)

Band is the data layer that trains AI engines and powers blockchain applications. By empowering DeFi, GameFi, and AI agents, it enables developers, institutions, and users to access real-time data with zero counterparty risk. With Band’s open, battle-tested data infrastructure built for blockchains and LLMs, it ensures that real-time information is always accessible—fueling everything from financial protocols to autonomous AI systems.

Site officiel : https://bandprotocol.com/