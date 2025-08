Informations sur BaseAI (BASEAI)

Welcome to the groundbreaking realm of BaseAI, a revolutionary Text and Image AI Generator that has been ingeniously crafted on the Coinbase L2 chain, also known as Base. This cutting-edge project represents a remarkable fusion of cutting-edge blockchain technology and the boundless possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Site officiel : https://baseaitoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://baseai.gitbook.io/baseai