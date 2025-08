Informations sur Bitfinity Network (BTF)

Bitfinity combines Bitcoin’s liquidity with Ethereum’s programmability, offering high throughput TPS, 1-2 second finality, and decentralized security via threshold cryptography. Its BitFusion Bridge ensures trustless cross-chain transfers through the integration of Chain-Key Cryptography, a threshold signature scheme. Support for assets like Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes distinguishes it within the blockchain space.

Site officiel : https://bitfinity.network