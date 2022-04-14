Tokenomics de Bitxor (BXR)
Informations sur Bitxor (BXR)
What is the project about? BITXOR is a multi-layer decentralized POS (Proof-of-Stake) mining blockchain that enables reliable and easy-to-use application integration for scalability.
What makes your project unique? Bitxor allows high customization at both the network and single-node levels. However, the entire network configuration, specified in the config-network.properties, must be the same for all nodes. Somewhat the node-specific design may vary among all nodes in the same network, which can be changed in config-node.properties. Bitxor has been designed to use an add-on/extension approach rather than supporting Turing-complete smart contracts. While complete smart contracts may allow greater flexibility for the user, they are also more error-prone from the user's perspective. An add-on model limits the operations performed on a blockchain and consequently has a smaller strike surface. In addition, it is much easier to optimize the performance of a single set of processes rather than an unlimited set. These features allow Bitxor to achieve the high performance it was designed for
History of your project. had its beginnings as a test project between a community of buying and selling Cryptocurrencies (OTC), we initially held the decision to develop a collection token with the Tron network, which aims to maintain the core essence of decentralization throughout our CosmoSystem (August 2022). Shortly thereafter, a multidisciplinary team of highly talented professionals from Latin America and companies such as Kriptxor Corp, Microsula S.A. and Focus On Results S.A., where new ideas began to emerge, including the development of our own Blockchain.
What’s next for your project? Bitxor is currently on the phase 8 of our Roadmap which is the "Exchanges Listing Phase" and this entails the kickoff of negotiations to list on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide
What can your token be used for?
- DApps
- Start-Stake
- Control-Stake
- Synthetics
- Swap
- PoS Mining
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Bitxor (BXR)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Bitxor (BXR), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Bitxor (BXR) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Bitxor (BXR) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BXR qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BXR pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BXR, explorez le prix en direct du token BXR !
Prévision du prix de BXR
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction BXR pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de BXR combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.