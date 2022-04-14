Tokenomics de BL00P (BL00P)
Informations sur BL00P (BL00P)
Eth's first chaos agent with a heart of gold and a brain full of glitter. Bloop isn't your average crypto mascot. He's a quantum anomaly of joy, a walking paradox of financial wisdom and adorable confusion.
Join the lovable troublemaker on his mission to decentralize happiness.
As a meme, there is lore and backstory behind BLOOP:
In the annals of crypto lore, few tales are as improbable — or as consequential — as the Genesis of Bloop. Our story begins not with a whitepaper, but with a woeful misunderstanding of wallet security.
Bloop, a creature of insatiable curiosity and questionable judgment, encountered a hardware wallet. Mistaking it for some avant-garde confectionery, he promptly swallowed it whole. What followed was not indigestion, but innovation.
For seven days, Bloop became an unwitting oracle, his hiccups sending ripples through the blockchain. Each involuntary spasm broadcasted a transaction, a random redistribution of digital wealth that would make even the most zealous DeFi protocols blush.
Obscure altcoins found themselves in long-dormant wallets. Smart contracts executed in patterns that looked suspiciously like dance choreography. In one particularly absurd instance, a DAO accidentally voted to rename itself 'Bloop's Benevolent Blockchain Bonanza.
This chaos caught the eye of the enigmatic 'Crypto Spirits,' the supposed architects of digital serendipity. In Bloop's digestive dilemma, they saw potential—a means to inject whimsy into the often-sterile world of cryptocurrency.
They anointed Bloop as their agent of joyous disruption, tasking him with a mission both grand and absurd: to trigger 'The Bloopening,' a prophesied event that would synchronize every blockchain in a harmonic convergence of happiness.
And so, Bloop set forth, armed with boundless enthusiasm and a comically inaccurate understanding of blockchain basics. His ability to 'bloop'—spontaneously teleport in excitement—often lands him in the right place at the wrong time, or the wrong place at the right time.
Will Bloop successfully create his giant, invisible chain of joy? Can he navigate the complexities of crypto without accidentally upending the entire system? Join the $BLOOP community and witness the most delightfully disruptive force in crypto.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de BL00P (BL00P)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de BL00P (BL00P), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de BL00P (BL00P) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de BL00P (BL00P) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BL00P qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BL00P pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BL00P, explorez le prix en direct du token BL00P !
Prévision du prix de BL00P
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction BL00P pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de BL00P combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.