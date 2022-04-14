Tokenomics de BlockDrop (BDROP)
Informations sur BlockDrop (BDROP)
What is BlockDrop - BlockDrop simplifies access to the benefits of Bitcoin mining activities. Utilizing blockchain technology, BlockDrop Coin allows for broader participation in Bitcoin mining without the complexities and direct involvement traditionally required. How BlockDrop Makes BTC Mining More Accessible - with the increasing dominance of Bitcoin mining by well-resourced entities, the opportunity for individual participants and small operators to engage in Bitcoin mining and reap its rewards has diminished. This trend towards centralization limits the benefits of Bitcoin mining to a select few. BlockDrop Coin addresses this challenge by implementing a token-based model which allows participants to purchase tokens, granting them a right to weekly airdrop rewards derived from the Bitcoin mining. The airdrops are the net rewards of Bitcoin mining operations managed by industry leading Bitcoin mining firms known for their efficiency and environmentally friendly practices. Key Features of BlockDrop - tokenization of Bitcoin mining Operations: BlockDrop Coin plans to tokenize a significant number of miners from reputable Bitcoin mining operations, providing participants with an opportunity to partake, initially, through a token presale and later via exchanges. Buyback and Burn Strategy: To enhance the token's value and manage its supply effectively, BlockDrop Coin will periodically utilize a portion of the Bitcoin mining value to repurchase and retire tokens from the market. Transparent Airdrops: Holders of the token will benefit from weekly airdrops representing the net rewards from the Bitcoin mining operations airdropped less 2%, converted into Solana (SOL) and allocated based on token ownership. The airdrops will be sent/received on a fixed weekly schedule. Token holders are required to hold their tokens, in their wallet, for a minimum of 6 days prior, in order to secure a share of the airdrop. Unqualified tokens will simply miss out until the next airdrop
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de BlockDrop (BDROP)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de BlockDrop (BDROP), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de BlockDrop (BDROP) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de BlockDrop (BDROP) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BDROP qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BDROP pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BDROP, explorez le prix en direct du token BDROP !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.