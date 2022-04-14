Tokenomics de BobaCat (PSPS)
Informations sur BobaCat (PSPS)
What is the project about?
BobaCat (PSPS) is a cryptocurrency token created as an homage to Boba Cat, the adopted cat of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus.
What makes your project unique?
Transparency At BobaCat, we're all about being open and honest. We believe that sharing clear information about what we do is what brings our crypto community together and makes it strong.
History of your project.
BobaCat has recently transitioned to the Ethereum (ETH) network from its previous presence on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). During this migration, the project has forged several meaningful partnerships with select pet shelters, bolstering its commitment to animal welfare. In addition, BobaCat has cultivated a vibrant and engaged community of supporters, and it has successfully established itself as a legally recognized non-profit organization.
What’s next for your project?
Our mission is to educate non-profit societies to adopt cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to bring more transparency, reduce transaction costs, and remove third parties.
What can your token be used for?
Governance: Token holders can participate in governance decisions, helping shape the future of the project, such as voting on proposals for partnerships, projects, or changes to the platform. BobaCat DAO: https://snapshot.org/#/bobainu.eth
Utility: The token can be used for various utilities within the platform, like accessing premium features, exclusive content, or participating in special events and promotions.
Charitable Contributions: As a non-profit organization, BobaCat may accept donations in the form of its native token, allowing users to contribute to animal welfare causes.
Trading: The token can also be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, providing liquidity and the potential for investment gains.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de BobaCat (PSPS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de BobaCat (PSPS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de BobaCat (PSPS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de BobaCat (PSPS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PSPS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PSPS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PSPS, explorez le prix en direct du token PSPS !
Prévision du prix de PSPS
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PSPS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PSPS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.