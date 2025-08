Informations sur Bobzilla (ZILLA)

Bobzilla ($BOB) is a cryptocurrency token and NFT project on the Sui Network, centered around a dino fossil transformed into the mighty Bobzilla. It aims to simplify NFT creation with user-friendly minting tools and onboard users to blockchain. The project engages its community through airdrops and launches on platforms like Moonbags, blending crypto innovation with a playful, monstrous theme on sui

Site officiel : https://x.com/Bobzillatoken