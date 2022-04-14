Tokenomics de BODA (BODAV2)
Informations sur BODA (BODAV2)
"BODA V2 is a deflationary DeFi token on the Binance Smart Chain. Allowing holders to automatically earn up to 19% in BUSD rewards just for holding! BODA V2 gives 6% $BUSD rewards directly back to holders from every buy, and a huge 13% in $BUSD Rewards from every sell order. BODA offers an easy-to-use dashboard for tracking BUSD dividend rewards. (https://bodatoken.app). (Please Note: A Minimum of 3 Billion tokens is required to start earning $BUSD rewards to ensure the token system cannot be manipulated or exploited. As a dividend reward system, the more tokens you hold the more you will earn.)
2% of every transaction is auto-burned. Making BODA V2 Token a hyper-deflationary token. An additional 1.5% in transaction fees is collected and manually burned each week to speed up the supply reduction process. The less tokens in circulation, the more rewards per token share each holder will receive – meaning there is more $BUSD earned per token. Reducing overall supply makes the token scarce and increases value in the long term. Full details on our tokenomics can be found on the main website - https://bodatoken.org
A BODA Swap Exchange will be released by the end of Q1 2022. Allowing users to purchase BODA V2 tokens and other Binance Smart Chain tokens, as well as being able to purchase cryptocurrency with fiat using credit or debit cards. By the end of 2022 the BODA Swap Exchange will also cater for token purchases on the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon networks. BODA Swap exchange is capable of avoiding slippage fees, providing users with more tokens per transaction. BODA Swap will also be listing Safemoon V2 and Baby Doge Coin upon launch, with many more token listings to come.
A first of its kind Yield Farm for reward tokens is in development and should be realised in 2022.
BODA Token has entered a new partnership with PINFT who will be launching their own NFT Marketplace on Binance Smart Chain in 2022. A lottery game and NFT Game will be released in 2022. A Token Minter, Token Locker and Governance Voting Platform will be designed to add to the BODA V2 ecosystem in 2022.
BODA V2 is managed by a doxxed team primarily located in Australia, with experience in the cryptocurrency industry since 2016 and a strong focus on community and honesty.
We encourage everyone to come join our vibrant BODA Discord Community Server - https://discord.gg/XMF4UctSnv"
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de BODA (BODAV2)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de BODA (BODAV2), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de BODA (BODAV2) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de BODA (BODAV2) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BODAV2 qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BODAV2 pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BODAV2, explorez le prix en direct du token BODAV2 !
Prévision du prix de BODAV2
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction BODAV2 pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de BODAV2 combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.