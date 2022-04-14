Tokenomics de Chains of War (MIRA)
Informations sur Chains of War (MIRA)
$MIRA is the Official Chains of War Token for utility and (in-game) ecosystem. The Chains of War ecosystem thrives on the oxygen-absorbent mineral M-S3, known as “Mira”. With the demand for Mira skyrocketing after the collapse of Tyrrha’s ecosystems, Mira is known to be elemental for the political status quo as it became crucial for survival in the oxygen deprived world of Tyrrha.
Chains of War is developing a fantasy saga that carves a new world on the Cardano blockchain by means of storytelling, artworks, 3D assets and gamification. Ultimately, Chains of War aims to become a multi-platform fantasy franchise, pioneering on the Cardano blockchain.
The Chains of War Genesis Heroes is an NFT collection of 10,000 3D based Heroes, both male & female, representing the four known species of Tyrrha and their division into multiple clans and tribes. The Genesis Heroes collection is the centerpiece in the utility phase and the foundation for gamification, including information about classes, basic statistics, gear and weapons.
As a game fanatic team and from a game designing stand point looting games are probably the most rewarding, addictive game types out there. Next to that there’s the surviving Battle Royale aspect that really triggers your senses. Being the last man or team standing after a tough fight gets the adrenaline pumping. The game we’re designing aims to have all of this, with the working title ‘Chains of War: Escape from Tyrrha’: Drop into the world of Tyrrha, survive and escape.
The Chains of War game will be available for anyone to play. Therefore, during the gamification phase a new collection of Heroes will be released. In this collection everyone can make a Hero by using the NFT forge. The NFT forge also makes it possible to customize your hero with gear or weapons that you earn while playing the game.
In a time of increasing digital experiences, Chains of War offers opportunities to add value to the conventional gaming industry.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Chains of War (MIRA)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Chains of War (MIRA), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Chains of War (MIRA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Chains of War (MIRA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens MIRA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens MIRA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de MIRA, explorez le prix en direct du token MIRA !
Prévision du prix de MIRA
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction MIRA pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de MIRA combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.