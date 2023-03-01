Tokenomics de Child Support ($CS)
Informations sur Child Support ($CS)
What is the project about? With the latest features of blockchain like NFT, Child Support is aiming to create a moderate platform for both trading of NFT and a transparent charity platform. Child Support is a platform that connects the non-profit community by providing an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. Child Support services include an internal exchange for converting Child Support Token into BUSD. Now charity organizations can easily use our platform to accept crypto as a donation. We have paved the way for the crypto economy to charity.
What makes your project unique? Non-profits confront significant problems in terms of trust: Approximately one-third of Americans do not trust philanthropic organizations to spend their contributions wisely, and more than 60% of people worldwide do not believe such organizations can fulfil their aims.
History of your project. Almost every new project in the blockchain market strives to capture the audience's attention and engagement, whether they are providing a solution or any cases or not. But Child Support is aiming to create a community around the project with the main goal to help children around the world. Child Support stands for something and represents all those who are willing to help the ones who need help. Child Support serves both as a decentralized autonomous charity. Also, it offers a solution to charity organizations that were not able to accept crypto as a charity in past to utilize this new space.
What’s next for your project? Child Support was built with one purpose - to build the best decentralized technology available to the world while building mass adoption of cryptocurrency and making an equal impact on humanity at the same time.
What can your token be used for? Child Support bridges the new world of decentralized finance with a such noble cause and unlocks new possibilities for them.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Child Support ($CS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Child Support ($CS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Child Support ($CS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Child Support ($CS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens $CS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens $CS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de $CS, explorez le prix en direct du token $CS !
Prévision du prix de $CS
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction $CS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de $CS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.