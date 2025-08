Informations sur Convex FXN (CVXFXN)

cvxFXN is tokenized veFXN. cvxFXN can be staked on Convex to receive a portion of fees one would receive from staking their veFXN on FX Protocol.

Site officiel : https://fx.convexfinance.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.convexfinance.com/convexfinance/general-information/convex-for-fx-protocol/understanding-cvxfxn