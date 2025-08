Informations sur Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA)

cvxPRISMA is tokenized vePRISMA. cvxPRISMA can be staked on Convex to receive a portion of the fees one would receive for staking their vePRISMA on Prisma Finance. Additionally, users staking cvxPRISMA may receive Convex native token CVX and Convex Prisma platform fees.

Site officiel : https://prisma.convexfinance.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.convexfinance.com/convexfinance/general-information/convex-for-prisma-finance