Purpose:
Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton!
FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES:
FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity.
FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON)
Tokenomics de Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens $CRYPTON qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens $CRYPTON pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de $CRYPTON, explorez le prix en direct du token $CRYPTON !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.