Informations sur Deeptrail (DPTL)

Deeptrail is a Solana-based AI-powered analytics protocol focused on detecting on-chain anomalies, wallet behaviors, and market manipulation patterns in real time. The project combines a custom-built scanner engine with AI logic to provide forensic-grade insights for traders and analysts. Deeptrail offers a live terminal, a fully functional Chrome Extension, and an upcoming Telegram Mini App that allows token analysis and direct trading from chat. The $DPTL token acts as the access layer to unlock advanced features, roles, and signal utilities across the platform. Deeptrail is not a trading tool — it's a predictive infrastructure for those who move before the crowd. All key logic is verifiable on-chain and open to community feedback.

Site officiel : https://www.deeptrailforge.com/ Livre blanc : https://deeptrailforge.gitbook.io/deeptrailforge