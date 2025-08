Informations sur Dinari MSTR (MSTR.D)

The Dinari dShare token for MicroStrategy Inc stock (MSTR.d) is a 1:1 backed token representing shares of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR.d allows users to gain exposure to MicroStrategy's equity in a tokenized form, leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology. Each MSTR.d token is fully backed by a corresponding share of MicroStrategy Inc stock, securely held in a transparent treasury vault. This tokenized version of MicroStrategy stock offers enhanced transferability, instant settlement, 24/7 trading, and fractional ownership, making it more accessible and liquid for a wider range of investors.

Site officiel : https://www.dinari.com/ Livre blanc : https://assets.dinari.com/forms/dinari-whitepaper.pdf