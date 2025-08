Informations sur Faircoin (FAIRLY)

The Fairly token, operating on the Solana blockchain, serves as a dedicated memecoin launchpad tailored for developers and project creators. It offers a structured platform that enables users to design, launch, and manage memecoin initiatives within the Solana network. The token employs a revenue-sharing model, distributing 95% of all generated fees back to creators, which supports the development and sustainability of memecoin projects. Fairly aims to facilitate the creation and growth of memecoins by providing accessible tools and resources within the Solana ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://fairly.best