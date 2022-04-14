Tokenomics de FairERC20 (FERC)
Informations sur FairERC20 (FERC)
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to:
It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software;
It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.;
FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens;
Tick characters can be upgraded;
There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached;
Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts;
Users interact directly with the contract.
What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract:
Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted
What can your token be used for?
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de FairERC20 (FERC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de FairERC20 (FERC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de FairERC20 (FERC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de FairERC20 (FERC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FERC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FERC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FERC, explorez le prix en direct du token FERC !
Prévision du prix de FERC
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction FERC pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de FERC combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
