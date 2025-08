Informations sur Galaxy Lab (GAGA)

Galaxy Lab merges AI and blockchain to revolutionize gaming, delivering enhanced and accessible experiences through cutting-edge AI Platform and innovative AAA video games.

Galaxy Lab was born with a clear goal: to redefine the gaming industry through the synergy of artificial intelligence and blockchain. We believe that these two technologies, when carefully integrated, can radically transform the gaming experience, making it more immersive, accessible, and sustainable.

Site officiel : https://www.galaxygamestudio.io/ Livre blanc : https://galaxylab.gitbook.io/whitepaper