Informations sur GASP (GASP)

Gasp is a decentralized exchange designed as an application-specic Layer 2 (L2) rollup with omnichain connectivity, leveraging EigenLayer’s restaked ETH for computation correctness and nalization. With a goal of being a consolidation layer for all crypto assets, the Gasp platform employs optimistic rollup technology to facilitate gas-free, native cross-chain swaps without reliance on traditional bridges, ensuring tokens retain their original L1 grade security.

Site officiel : https://www.gasp.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://www.gasp.xyz/whitepaper