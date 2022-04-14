Tokenomics de Gram Platinum (GRAMP)
Informations sur Gram Platinum (GRAMP)
Launched in November 2022, Gram Platinum Token (GRAMP) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of platinum. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by platinum on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of platinum. For every GRAMP created, an equivalent amount of physical platinum is held as collateral in the company's reserves.
GRAMP provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike platinum transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMP transactions.
GRAMP transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMP tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions.
GRAMP is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process.
As the demand for GRAMP tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of platinum to its reserves for each GRAMP token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of platinum and GRAMP is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand.
And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of GRAMP tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMP and the gram of platinum. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMP is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of platinum.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Gram Platinum (GRAMP)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Gram Platinum (GRAMP), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Gram Platinum (GRAMP) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Gram Platinum (GRAMP) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens GRAMP qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens GRAMP pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de GRAMP, explorez le prix en direct du token GRAMP !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.