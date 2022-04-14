Tokenomics de GreenEnvCoalition (GEC)
What is the project about? GEC
GreenEnvCoalition
Eco-coin: blockchain technology helps sustainable development
With the improvement of people's awareness of environmental protection, environmental protection has attracted more and more attention from all over the world. At the same time, the rapid development of blockchain technology has also brought new opportunities to environmental protection. Environmental protection currency, as an application of blockchain technology, is gradually entering people's field of vision, providing new impetus for the development of environmental protection.
What makes your project unique?
EcoCoin is a digital currency based on blockchain technology that provides financing and transactions for environmental protection projects through specific algorithms and rules. Different from traditional financial currencies, the main mechanism of environmental protection coins is to provide users with sustainable development through on-chain mining
Environmental protection currency has the following characteristics: First, it is a decentralized currency, relying on blockchain technology, without a centralized issuing agency, and has high security; second, the issuance of environmental protection currency is related to environmental protection mining It can be given to environmental protection personnel to generate profits every day, and the effective allocation of funds can be realized through specific smart contracts; finally, environmental protection coins are traceable, which can ensure that funds are used for environmental protection projects, mining mechanisms, and mining chips are all written in the contract Here, after losing the authority, it can effectively prevent the misappropriation of funds. History of your project.
What’s next for your project?
Compared with other alternatives, environmental protection coins have the following advantages: First, the issuance of environmental protection coins can provide low-cost mining channels for environmental protection projects and reduce mining costs; secondly, by using environmental protection coins, the enthusiasm of the public to participate in environmental protection can be mobilized , improve environmental protection awareness; finally, the smart contract of environmental protection currency can realize the transparency of mining funds and improve the growth efficiency of miners.
What can your token be used for?
With the development of environmental protection, environmental protection currency has broad application prospects in the future. On the one hand, the government can introduce relevant policies to support the issuance of environmental protection coins, and provide funds for environmental protection projects. Participants can also obtain rewards from mining to increase people's income; on the other hand, market demand is also growing, and more and more Enterprises and individuals began to pay attention to environmental protection issues and use environmental protection coins for transactions. In addition, consumers' demand for environmentally friendly products is also increasing, which will further promote the application of environmentally friendly coins.
In the future, with the continuous advancement of blockchain technology and the vigorous development of environmental protection, environmental protection coins will usher in a broader space for development. On the one hand, the advancement of technology will provide a safer and more efficient trading environment for environmental coins; on the other hand, the development of environmental protection will provide more application scenarios for environmental coins. At the same time, as people attach importance to environmental protection and obtain mining rewards, the social recognition of environmental protection coins will continue to increase.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de GreenEnvCoalition (GEC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de GreenEnvCoalition (GEC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de GreenEnvCoalition (GEC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de GreenEnvCoalition (GEC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens GEC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens GEC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de GEC, explorez le prix en direct du token GEC !
