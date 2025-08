Informations sur HAIR (HAIR)

$HAIR is more than a meme coin—it’s a movement for hair supremacy and growth on the Aptos blockchain. Inspired by the legendary contrast between Brian Armstrong’s baldness and Mo Shaikh’s glorious hair, $HAIR rallies the community around the power of a full head of hair. Beyond the laughs, $HAIR is a cultural phenomenon that calls to embrace CEO grindset energy, hustle culture, and personal growth—all while fueling Aptos with viral energy.

Site officiel : https://hairclub.io