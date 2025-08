Informations sur Hashgard (GARD)

Hashgard is a distributed, trusted asset management protocol and a high functionality next generation digital finance public chain.

Hashgard provides a one-stop blockchain solution for asset management in digital finance. Hashgard has a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets.

Site officiel : https://www.hashgard.com/ Livre blanc : https://github.com/hashgard/whitepaper/blob/master/whitepaper.md