Informations sur Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC (HCBBTC)

hcbBTC is a 1 : 1 Bitcoin-backed wrapped asset native to Haven1. BTC is custodied in a multi-sig address controlled by qualified signatories; minting & burning occur through the Haven1 Canonical Bridge. Each on-chain hcbBTC can be redeemed for one BTC after the required burn proof confirms on L1. The token brings Bitcoin’s store-of-value liquidity to Haven1’s fast, zero-cost smart-contract environment.

Site officiel : https://www.haven1.org