Informations sur Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH)

hsETH is a wrapped, yield-accruing version of ETHx, Stader Labs’ liquid-staking token, issued natively on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. When a user deposits ETH into the on-chain StaderHavenStakingManager contract, that ETH is delegated to Stader’s distributed validator set; the manager receives ETHx on Ethereum main-net and immediately mints an equal amount of hsETH on Haven1. Each hsETH remains fully collateralised 1 : 1 by ETHx held in the manager contract and can be burned to redeem the underlying ETHx (and therefore the staked ETH principal plus staking rewards) at any time. The token brings ETH staking yield to Haven1 while enabling zero gas DeFi, swaps and collateralisation.

Site officiel : https://www.haven1.org