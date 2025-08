Informations sur Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH)

hETH is a wrapped representation of native Ether (ETH) that circulates on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. It is minted when users lock ETH in Haven1's audited Canonical Bridge on Ethereum Mainnet and receive an equal amount of hETH on Haven1. The bridge maintains a transparent 1 : 1 backing, enabling holders to redeem hETH for ETH at any time. By porting ETH liquidity into Haven1, hETH powers DeFi trading and staking within an EVM-equivalent, zero-fee environment.

Site officiel : https://www.haven1.org