What is the project about?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme.
What makes your project unique?
One of the standout features of LOVESNOOPY coin is its no-tax policy, setting it apart from other memecoins in the market. This policy is complemented by a burning mechanism, ensuring scarcity within the market where the coin's supply decreases over time
History of your project.
We have started this project on May 10, 2023 and at this stage, the foundes, team members, and backers choose to remain anonymous. However, despite the limited informationabout the team behind the project, they have successfully utilized social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram to promote their meme coin and foster a vibrant community around it.
What’s next for your project?
The first step is securing a listing on CoinGecko. Simultaneously, LOVESNOOPY aims to gain significant traction on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, leveraging their reach to attract more enthusiasts and supporters.
Secondly, LOVESNOOPY will be listed on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs).
Finally, LOVESNOOPY sets its sights on securing listings on top-tier exchanges, which are known for their robust trading volumes and wide user bases. By attaining listings on these exchanges, LOVESNOOPY will increase its visibility and establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.
What can your token be used for?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme, offering a unique proposition that resonates with the crypto community. We have a detailed plan to add lots of utilities to our LOVESNOOPY token. For example, we will launch our own mainnet in 4Q this year and will declare to the world in due course.
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LOVESNOOPY qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LOVESNOOPY pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LOVESNOOPY, explorez le prix en direct du token LOVESNOOPY !
