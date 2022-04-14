Tokenomics de ICPI (ICPI)
Informations sur ICPI (ICPI)
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution
Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens.
Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process.
Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy.
Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard.
Impact on the ICP Ecosystem:
Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de ICPI (ICPI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de ICPI (ICPI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de ICPI (ICPI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de ICPI (ICPI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens ICPI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens ICPI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de ICPI, explorez le prix en direct du token ICPI !
Prévision du prix de ICPI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction ICPI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de ICPI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
