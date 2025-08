Informations sur Infrasta (INFRAS)

Infrasta is a decentralized infrastructure network that turns everyday devices such as smartphones and sensors into passive data nodes. Users can contribute real-world data like noise levels, temperature, GPS, and air quality and earn rewards. The platform enables verifiable, privacy-preserving data to be used by dApps, AI models, and DePIN ecosystems, helping power Ethereum’s physical layer. No mining, staking, or crypto experience is required

Site officiel : https://infrasta.io/