Informations sur INN (BLOCK INN)

Block Inn is a blockchain-based platform designed for the real estate rental market, focusing on security, transparency, and crypto payments. It offers short-term rentals, tokenized property investments, and fractional ownership, allowing users to buy "Blocks" of a property and trade them flexibly. Block Inn's smart contracts enable transparent transactions, immutable reviews, and decentralized dispute resolution. Additionally, it includes plans for real-world asset data sales, compliance measures, and community governance, aiming to redefine rental transactions and property investments within Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Site officiel : https://blockinn.estate/ Livre blanc : https://blockinn.gitbook.io/blockinn/